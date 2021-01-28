Your evening longread: The man who invited the world to his house for dinner

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Invite for dinner

Jim Haynes was a Swinging Sixties icon who used to invite thousands of people to his house for dinner.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

There would be a buzz in the air, as people of various nationalities – locals, immigrants, travellers – milled around the small, open-plan space. A pot of hearty food bubbled on the hob and servings would be dished out on to a trestle table, so you could help yourself and continue to mingle. It was for good reason that Jim was nicknamed the “godfather of social networking”. He led the way in connecting strangers, long before we outsourced it all to Silicon Valley.