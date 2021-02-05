Your evening longread: She wanted a roommate. What was the worst that could happen?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Roommate

The story of a woman who wanted a roommate – but things went completely beyond what she expected.

(The Cut, approx 29 mins reading time)

Russell knew the rule, as landlords do: If Gladstone stayed longer than 30 days, she would be protected by New York’s tenancy laws. She would rather scramble to look for someone else than risk Gladstone being late on payment again, she decided. On June 24, she sent Gladstone a text saying she could no longer stay for July and August. Her mother had gotten a spot in a surgery program at NYU to correct a bulging disc in her spine and needed the room, plus Russell and Bajada needed to ready the apartment for sale. Those things were technically true, though not as imminent as Russell suggested, and the news was abrupt. She was giving Gladstone and her daughter only six days to leave. From the bedroom next door, Gladstone didn’t reply.