Your evening longread: Instagram's accidental gossip queen

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 8 Feb 2021, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Gossip queen

During the early days of a pandemic, a celebrity gossip account emerged on Instagram. It became the toast of social media – even though many of its stories are just fan encounters. But who is the woman ‘Deux Moi’ and what do people get out of the account?

(Vanity Fair, approx 22 mins reading time)

“She posted about Scarlett Johansson marrying comedian Colin Jost and covered a sex scandal at Hollywood-friendly megachurch Hillsong. She shared a tip about Zoë Kravitz and her husband splitting, the speculation “based on noticeable changes in their Instagram habits”; a few hours later, Kravitz’s rep confirmed the divorce to People magazine. But the woman also published contradictory rumors and some she believed to be false, including a claim that Harry Styles hooked up with Tracee Ellis Ross, which E! News later discussed. The woman herself became the subject of stories in The New York Times, the Daily Mail, Vice, Vox, Grazia, Elle, the Daily Beast, the Federalist, and the Cut. People she gossiped about would be gossiping about her.”

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
