Your evening longread: The untold story of Irish post-punk

Irish post-punk

In the wake of the success of bands like Fontaines DC and Murder Capital, Dean Van Nguyen writes about how they were influenced by Irish post-punk bands like Radiators From Space.

(The Independent, approx 13 mins reading time)

Before post-punk, though, there was punk. Back in the 1970s, it was inevitable that Ireland would be drawn to the genre’s willingness to challenge the status quo. Grey, repressed Ireland, where even divorce was still outlawed and a generation, restless and alienated, was coming of age in an economic void that made youth rebellion not just attractive, but required. In Northern Ireland, the Troubles had made touring bands stay away from the cities. In their place, homemade punk thrived and has become part of local identity.