Your evening longread: A 'bad dog' named Jack

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

A ‘bad dog’ named Jack

Anna Heyward writes about caring for a ‘bad dog’ named Jack, and the complicated feelings it brought up in her.

(The New Yorker, approx 29 mins reading time)

I’d been told that Jack was “tricky,” but he seemed lower maintenance than other dogs I’d fostered. A champion sleeper, he was ornery if he didn’t get his eighteen hours a day. In the evenings, while I sat on the couch drinking a beer, he shook his toy sheep and threw it across the room, watched it land, and raced after it again. Each time, it was as though he were encountering a brand-new sheep. At dinnertime, I would “send him a letter”: take a business envelope with a plastic window, place a handful of kibble inside, seal it up, and give it to him. He would spend the next twenty minutes in methodical focus, holding the envelope in his mouth and shaking it, plucking at the corners with his teeth, pawing at it to investigate potential openings, until his prize spilled out.