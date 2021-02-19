Your evening longread: The big business of celebrity pregnancy

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Celebrity pregnancy

A look at how celebrities and brands capitalise on pregnancy announcements.

(New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

The most obvious brand partners in this area are purveyors of pregnancy tests. Clearblue has worked with upward of 70 celebrities and influencers on endorsements of its products since 2013 . First Response has sponsored pregnancy announcements, too, including ones by the singer Kelis and the ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff.