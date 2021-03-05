Your evening longread: Meet the 'life extensionists'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Life extensionists

In the quest to live forever, some people are dubbing themselves ‘life extensionists’ and trying all they can to extend the years they have left on earth. Here’s a longread from 2018 on the topic.

(The Guardian, approx 11 mins reading time)

Strole is now 70. He lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, a desert town. In the life-extensionist mode, he avoids dairy and rarely touches bread, though he devours a whole heap of other things. Recently his diet has included pills, branded “Cognitive”, which he takes twice a day and claims have all sorts of nourishing effects on his brain. (What good is maintaining the body if not the mind?) The pills are part of a self-directed anti-ageing process that requires a lot of swallowing. On some days, Strole takes 70 supplements, including a tablet that “energises the mitochondria” (mitochondria produce energy) and whose effects resemble “a shot of coffee, minus the jitters”, as well as vitamins, multi-nutrients and metformin, a diabetes drug that has become so popular among life extensionists that one referred to it as “the aspirin of anti-ageing”.