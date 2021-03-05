#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: Meet the 'life extensionists'

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 5 Mar 2021, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Life extensionists

In the quest to live forever, some people are dubbing themselves ‘life extensionists’ and trying all they can to extend the years they have left on earth. Here’s a longread from 2018 on the topic.

(The Guardian, approx 11 mins reading time)

Strole is now 70. He lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, a desert town. In the life-extensionist mode, he avoids dairy and rarely touches bread, though he devours a whole heap of other things. Recently his diet has included pills, branded “Cognitive”, which he takes twice a day and claims have all sorts of nourishing effects on his brain. (What good is maintaining the body if not the mind?) The pills are part of a self-directed anti-ageing process that requires a lot of swallowing. On some days, Strole takes 70 supplements, including a tablet that “energises the mitochondria” (mitochondria produce energy) and whose effects resemble “a shot of coffee, minus the jitters”, as well as vitamins, multi-nutrients and metformin, a diabetes drug that has become so popular among life extensionists that one referred to it as “the aspirin of anti-ageing”.

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

Aoife Barry
