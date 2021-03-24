Your evening longread: A letter from a jailed fan upended this author's life

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Incarcerated fan

Sara Gruen, the bestselling author of Water For Elephants, found herself becoming obsessed with a fan who claimed to have been wrongly convicted and sent to jail.

(The Marshall Project, approx 35 mins reading time)

She didn’t yet know that Murdoch’s letter was to change her own life. It also nearly ruined it. She is now, in her words, “absolutely broke,” “seriously ill,” and her current work in progress is “years past deadline.” Since 2016, she has been in a perpetual state of emergency. She has borrowed against her house. Death threats forced her to flee her home for months. Her health declined mysteriously and with terrifying speed. As Sara’s friend of nearly 20 years, I worried that she might die — or that if she lived, it would be as an incomplete, foreign version of herself, one incapable of coherent conversation, let alone writing books.