Your evening longread: 'When I saw the painting, I couldn’t believe my eyes'

Caravaggio discovery

When an Italian art historian got an email with photos of an unknown artwork, he knew instantly it was by the old master, Caravaggio. But did others?

(The Guardian, approx 7 mins reading time)

The email had come from Giancarlo Ciaroni, the owner of the prestigious Altomani Gallery in Milan and one of Italy’s best-known fine art dealers, who in turn had been passed the photo by an art dealer in the southern Italian region of Basilicata, who had spotted it in the Madrid auction house’s online catalogue. “For years I’ve had friendly relations with hundreds of collectors and fine art dealers,” Pulini said. “They send emails with photos of paintings, often without any text, as the request is implicit: establish a monetary value for the painting, or simply express what I think about it.”