Your evening longread: MacKenzie Scott gave away billions - then scam artists followed...

MacKenzie Scott and the scammers

After her divorce from billionaire Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott gave billions away to organisations that needed money. But because she did herself, and not through a foundation, scam artists decided to follow suit.

(New York Times, 10 mins reading time)

What Ms. Churchill did not know was that there is no MacKenzie Scott Foundation. The Investors Bank and Trust Company, once based in Boston, had been folded into State Street Corporation more than a decade ago. And Ms. Churchill was not dealing with Ms. Scott and her team but a sophisticated group of scammers adept at preying on vulnerable people.