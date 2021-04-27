Your evening longread: The babies switched at birth

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Switched at birth

The story of two women who didn’t know each other and gave birth in the same hospital – and how 50 years later, their children made a shocking discovery.

(The Atavist, approx 44 mins reading time)

That December, 52 years to the day after Rita brought him into the world, Clar overheard a woman in the hallway just outside his office sing out to a coworker, “It’s Craig’s birthday!” The woman’s name was Tracey Avery, and she was a cleaner at Bull Arm. She was talking about her husband, who also worked at the site. How funny, Clar thought. “It’s my birthday, too,” he said with a laugh. “Yes, b’y,” Tracey replied. (B’y is pronounced “bye”—the Newfoundland expression is one of surprise, like “oh really?”) “How old are you?” When Clar told her his age, Tracey’s next words came tumbling out: “Where were you born?” “Come By Chance Cottage Hospital,” Clar said. Tracey stood stock still for a second, her mouth agape. Then she ran, leaving her mop and cart behind. Clar shivered. In that moment, a secret began to worm its way into the light: Another child had been taken from Rita Hynes—and she wasn’t alone.