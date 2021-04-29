Your evening longread: REM's Michael Stipe on what inspires him

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Michael Stipe

The REM frontmen on his new life as a photographer.

(The Guardian, approx 14 mins reading time)

As a singer, he seemed to mainline emotion; and though he has a light, almost flirty, social presence, he can’t laugh off horrible politics or cruelty, or climate change. Actually, the world affects him so much that, a few years ago, he was advised by a therapist to stop watching the news; he came off social media around three years ago, too, and stayed off. He used to post jokey pictures of himself on Instagram with famous friends, but with the other person cropped out, so the image was just of him grinning madly. He hates social media now.