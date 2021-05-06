#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: How newspaper ads saved Jewish people from the Nazis

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 6 May 2021, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Volodymyr Nikitenko
Image: Shutterstock/Volodymyr Nikitenko

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Saved from the Nazis

The story of how in 1938, Jewish families tried to get their children out of the Reich, and turns to newspaper ads for help.

(The Guardian, approx 14 mins reading time)

“I seek a kind person who will educate my intelligent Boy, aged 11, Viennese of good family,” the advert said, under the name Borger, giving the address of an apartment on Hintzerstrasse, in Vienna’s third district. The small ad, costing a shilling a line, was placed by my grandparents, Leo and Erna. The 11-year-old boy was my father, Robert. It turned out to be the key to their survival and the reason I am here, nearly 83 years later, working at the newspaper that ran the ad.

