Your evening longread: How newspaper ads saved Jewish people from the Nazis

Saved from the Nazis

The story of how in 1938, Jewish families tried to get their children out of the Reich, and turns to newspaper ads for help.

(The Guardian, approx 14 mins reading time)

“I seek a kind person who will educate my intelligent Boy, aged 11, Viennese of good family,” the advert said, under the name Borger, giving the address of an apartment on Hintzerstrasse, in Vienna’s third district. The small ad, costing a shilling a line, was placed by my grandparents, Leo and Erna. The 11-year-old boy was my father, Robert. It turned out to be the key to their survival and the reason I am here, nearly 83 years later, working at the newspaper that ran the ad.