Your evening longread: The murder scandalising Brazil's evangelical church

Brazilian murder

Flordelis dos Santos de Souza and her husband, Anderson do Carmo, were returning from a night out when Anderson was shot dead. Within days, Flordelis was charged with involvement in his murder.

(The New Yorker, approx 43 mins reading time)

Before bed, Flordelis habitually checked on all the kids. As she made her rounds, she saw light under the door of a son’s room and went in to talk with him. Not long afterward, she was startled by what sounded like gunshots, followed by screams. She recognized the voice of a daughter calling out, “Mi papa, mi papa! ” Outside, a couple of her sons placed Anderson’s bloodied body in the car and rushed him to a hospital. Flordelis followed, but by the time she arrived Anderson was dead. In the autopsy, coroners found thirty bullet holes in his body, with many concentrated around his groin.