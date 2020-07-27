Your evening longread: The science behind boredom

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
What the mysterious boredom divide teaches us
What exactly is boredom? While it’s simple enough to understand, scientists have studied for years to delve deep into why humans feel boredom. There have been questions around how it affects people in different ways, and how some people deal with it better than others.
This longread gives some good insight into how boredom is examined through experiments and proving even people with some incredibly exciting jobs can get bogged down by boredom.
to deliver the stories that are important to you
(BBC, approx 10 minutes reading time)
We tend to think of boredom as a fairly straightforward response to tedious activities. After all, it’s rare to find someone who claims to enjoy washing up or doing their taxes – and it’s deeply suspicious when you do. Except that boredom isn’t quite this clear-cut. Decades of research have revealed that it’s as mysterious as it is agonising, and there’s a surprising amount of variation in how much monotony each person can handle.
