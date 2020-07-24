Your evening longread: How will climate refugees move across borders?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Where will everybody go?

While the world continues to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, there are others who are fighting against the impacts of climate change.

With drought leading to intense flooding leading back to droughts in Guatemala, many people are beginning to leave their country for fear of starvation due to impossibly difficult farming situations.

(ProPublica, approx 50 minute read)