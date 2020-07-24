This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Your evening longread: How will climate refugees move across borders?

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 24 Jul 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,842 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158939
Image: Shutterstock/juerginho
Image: Shutterstock/juerginho

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Where will everybody go?

While the world continues to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, there are others who are fighting against the impacts of climate change.

With drought leading to intense flooding leading back to droughts in Guatemala, many people are beginning to leave their country for fear of starvation due to impossibly difficult farming situations.

(ProPublica, approx 50 minute read)

Even as hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans fled north toward the United States in recent years, in Jorge’s region — a state called Alta Verapaz, where precipitous mountains covered in coffee plantations and dense, dry forest give way to broader gentle valleys — the residents have largely stayed. Now, though, under a relentless confluence of drought, flood, bankruptcy and starvation, they, too, have begun to leave. Almost everyone here experiences some degree of uncertainty about where their next meal will come from. Half the children are chronically hungry, and many are short for their age, with weak bones and bloated bellies. Their families are all facing the same excruciating decision that confronted Jorge.

