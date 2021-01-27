Your evening longread: The unbreakable bond between humans and dogs

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The bond between dogs and humans

Humans love dogs, and dogs love humans. But why?

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

But, of course, Ludo is a unique animal to me and the rest of his human family. He is now an elderly gentleman aged 12 and a half, and we would do almost anything to ensure his continued happiness. We willingly get drenched as he tries to detect every smell on Hampstead Heath. We schedule our days around his needs – his mealtimes, his walks, the delivery of his life-saving medication (he has epilepsy, poor love). We spend a bizarrely large amount of our disposable income on him, and he never sends a card of thanks. When he’s not with us for a few days (when our children take him for a weekend, say), then the house feels extraordinarily empty. I feel so fortunate to know him. Goodness knows how we’ll cope when he dies.