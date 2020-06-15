Your evening longread: Why Dublin has so many mismatched street signs

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Dublin street signs

No matter where you live in the country, there’s something in this article for you. It’s about how in Dublin you might see two or three different street signs on the same street – but in telling the story of why, we get a look at the history of Ireland, and how we use the Irish language.

(Dublin Inquirer, approx 10 mins reading time)

He found that the first bilingual street signs, in English and Irish, were brought in earlier than Irish independence in 1922 — starting in Blackrock township, when the council there rolled out yellow and black bilingual street signs as part of the Gaelic revival movement as far back as 1901. In Dublin city, an increasingly nationalist council, went for green and white in defiance of the British authorities. “It is classic non-violent, civil disobedience,” he says.