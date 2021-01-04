Your evening longread: How the Fifa video game changed football

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Fifa

The secret to Fifa’s success is laid bare in this longread from a few years ago.

On any given Sunday, the day on which it is played most often, more than 200 million matches of Fifa take place in living rooms, studies and bedrooms around the world. The series has sold more than 150m copies, its popularity extending far beyond the world of football. In 2013, the NBA star LeBron James, who features in numerous EA-made basketball games, posted a photograph to Instagram of his sons playing Fifa alongside the caption: “ Game is fresh to death! ” Celebrity endorsements like this on social media can cost more than £10,000 a go. Yet LeBron, alongside other athletes and pop stars (Justin Bieber: “ @Drake: I’m getting nice at Fifa. Be prepared ”), have, at least according to EA, expressed their fandom freely.