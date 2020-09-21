#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 September 2020
Your evening longread: The sold-out flight that goes... nowhere

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 21 Sep 2020, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Minha

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The flight that goes nowhere

Some people miss flying so much that they’re forking out for flights where the destination is the same place as where plane takes off from.

(The New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

Although most people may think of flying as a means to an end, existing solely to get them from one place to the next, some say that it is an exciting part of the travel experience. For those people, flights to nowhere are the salve for a year in which just about all travel has been canceled and people have been fearful of airlines not enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

Aoife Barry
