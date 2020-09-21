Your evening longread: The sold-out flight that goes... nowhere

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The flight that goes nowhere

Some people miss flying so much that they’re forking out for flights where the destination is the same place as where plane takes off from.

approx 10 mins reading time

Although most people may think of flying as a means to an end, existing solely to get them from one place to the next, some say that it is an exciting part of the travel experience. For those people, flights to nowhere are the salve for a year in which just about all travel has been canceled and people have been fearful of airlines not enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing rules.