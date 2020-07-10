Your evening longread: The political education of Killer Mike

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
How politics has shaped Killer Mike
Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, has over the past five years moved closer to the forefront of public life in America. His work as a political figure has become well known since he began to work with Bernie Sanders in 2015.
He’s the man who stepped on stage after the killing of George Floyd when protests in Atlanta were moving from peaceful to violent, even though he didn’t want to. With the release of Run The Jewel’s fourth album, an album that reaches into the heart of current issues in America, Donovan Ramsey profiles his political education.
(GQ, approx 30 minute read)
Mike’s stance against violent demonstrations, especially in the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr., who famously said, “A riot is the language of the unheard,” was unconvincing to many people, including myself. It’s a side of King that’s often overlooked by history—and a phrase Killer Mike himself quoted in 2015 when addressing the riots in Baltimore after Freddie Gray died from spinal cord injuries while in police custody. Now here Mike was taking another tack, saying Atlanta is “cut different” from other cities.“If we lose Atlanta,” he asked, “what else we got?”
