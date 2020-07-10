Your evening longread: The political education of Killer Mike

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

How politics has shaped Killer Mike

Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, has over the past five years moved closer to the forefront of public life in America. His work as a political figure has become well known since he began to work with Bernie Sanders in 2015.

He’s the man who stepped on stage after the killing of George Floyd when protests in Atlanta were moving from peaceful to violent, even though he didn’t want to. With the release of Run The Jewel’s fourth album, an album that reaches into the heart of current issues in America, Donovan Ramsey profiles his political education.

(GQ, approx 30 minute read)