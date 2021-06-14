Your evening longread: How Marbella became a magnet for gangsters

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Marbella

A look at how international crime organisations have made Marbella the centre of operations.

(The Guardian, approx 21 mins reading time)

It was in the 60s, during Spain’s economic “miracle” and development boom, that the Costa del Sol was transformed into the tourist hotspot of southern Europe . First, working-class holidaymakers thronged the public beaches. Then an emerging class of jet-setters found their piece of paradise in Marbella. The plan to develop the region succeeded, but success came with its own baggage. “This was the Francoist agreement,” said Antonio Romero, an author and former politician who is one of the most outspoken voices against organised crime in the region. “You, the criminals, come here to relax, don’t commit any crimes, and bring your money.” And so, as the authorities turned a blind eye, Marbella became a premier destination for the global criminal elite.