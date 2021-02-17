Your evening longread: Why 'morning pages' are said to change people's lives

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Morning pages

In these strange times, many of us are looking for ways to be creative. For some people, that comes with morning pages – three pages of longhand stream-of-conscious writing first thing in the morning. Here’s an interview with Julia Cameron, the creator of morning pages, about her life and why she came up with the idea.

There have been Artist’s Way clusters in the Australian outback and the Panamanian jungle; in Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Japan; and also, as a cursory scan of Artist’s Way Meetups reveals, in Des Moines and Toronto. It has been taught in prisons and sober communities, at spiritual retreats and New Age centers, from Esalen to Sedona, from the Omega Institute to the Open Center , where Ms. Cameron will appear in late March, as she does most years. Adherents of “The Artist’s Way” include the authors Patricia Cornwell and Sarah Ban Breathnach. Pete Townshend, Alicia Keys and Helmut Newton have all noted its influence on their work.