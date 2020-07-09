Your evening longread: Uncovering the unsolved mysteries of Mount Everest

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
Uncovering the unsolved mysteries of Mount Everest
The mystery of where British explorer Andrew Irvine and his partner George Mallory disappeared on Mount Everest has been on the minds of mountaineers ever since it happened, over 100 years ago.
A journalist and a photographer from The National Geographic, alongside a Sherpa and guide, set out to find the answer and possibly disprove that climbers Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were the first people to reach Everest’s summit.
(National Geographic, approx 30 minute read)
Almost a century ago, while descending this ridge, Irvine and his climbing partner, George Mallory, vanished. Since then the world has wondered whether one or both of them could have made it to the top that day, 29 years before Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were recognized as the first to stand on Everest’s summit. Irvine was thought to have been carrying a Vest Pocket Kodak camera. If that camera could be found, and it held snapshots of the summit, it would rewrite the history of the world’s tallest peak.
