Your evening longread: Uncovering the unsolved mysteries of Mount Everest

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Uncovering the unsolved mysteries of Mount Everest

The mystery of where British explorer Andrew Irvine and his partner George Mallory disappeared on Mount Everest has been on the minds of mountaineers ever since it happened, over 100 years ago.

A journalist and a photographer from The National Geographic, alongside a Sherpa and guide, set out to find the answer and possibly disprove that climbers Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were the first people to reach Everest’s summit.

(National Geographic, approx 30 minute read)