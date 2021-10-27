Your Evening Longread: The mysterious cargo container emitting radation

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Radiation

In 2010, a cargo container arrived in Genoa, Italy, which had huge amounts of radiation emitting from it. What was going on? A longread from the archives. (Might require login)

As he stood in the morning sun listening to that sound, Montagna realized that one of the containers in front of him held a lethal secret. But was that secret merely a slow-motion radioactive industrial accident — or a bomb, one that could decimate the Italian city’s entire 15-mile waterfront? Montagna ran back to his car to get a less sensitive detector. He didn’t give much thought to protection; at those radiation levels, he would have needed lead armor 5 inches thick to stand within a couple of feet of the source for very long.