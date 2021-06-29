Your evening longread: The fake wedding and $250k scam

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Fake wedding

James thought he was marrying the lovely Irina – but things didn’t turn out how he planned.

(Read in The Guardian, approx 18 mins reading time)

Then that winter, a heavy snowfall brought their work in Odessa to a halt. There wasn’t much to do, so Julia suggested that James might like to go on a date with one of her friends. That friend was Irina. Then 32 years old, she was from Donetsk, one of the cities in eastern Ukraine that are now occupied by Russian-backed fighters. It soon became clear that her troubled past went much deeper than just fleeing war.