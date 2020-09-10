Your evening longread: The long search for the missing ship Vasa

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The search for the Vasa

For 300 years, the Vasa – which sunk on its maiden voyage – lay at the bottom of the ocean. Anders Franzén went searching for it, spending five years looking for the shipwreck.

(Mental Floss, approx 11 mins reading time)

Trawling the waterways around Stockholm—what locals call the ström—with a grappling hook, Franzén’s “booty consisted mainly of rusty iron cookers, ladies’ bicycles, Christmas trees, and dead cats,” he’d later recall. But on August 25, 1956, Franzén’s grappling iron hooked something 100 feet below. And whatever it was, it was big.