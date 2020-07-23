Your evening longread: The life of a Syrian photographer

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Abood Hamam: “A picture can kill you or save your life”

What is it like to be a photographer in a state like Syria? For Abood Hamam, it’s a job that could kill you or save your life.

From being a personal photographer of Bashar al-Assad and his wife to being forced to film IS victory parades, Hamam spent years taking photos. As he documented the war in Syria, he dropped his name and began to use a pseudonym to avoid being caught.

He finally revealed his identity when he began to take photos of his home city of Raqqa, to entice the residents who had fled to return home.

(BBC, approx 8 minute reading time)