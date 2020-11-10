Your evening longread: How the Telegram app helps fuel global protest

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Telegram

The messenger app Telegram has become a key part of protests globally – here’s why, and how.

(The Guardian, approx 17 mins reading time)

The first place they looked was Nexta Live (pronounced “Nekhta” and meaning “someone” in Belarusian), a channel on Telegram. “Nexta says we should go towards the residence!” one man called out, joining a column of people making the short walk to Lukashenko’s official residence. Outside was a police line: cars, makeshift fences and a few hundred riot officers in balaclavas with shields. It was clear that attempting to push through would result in bloody clashes. Again, advice flashed up in the Nexta Telegram feed. “Minsk! Do not approach the police line! The best decision now is to disperse.” The crowd did just that. Since then, every Sunday, they have come out; each week, Nexta has announced the time and place of the protest a day or two before.