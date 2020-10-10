Event Guide: Here are some online and in-person events to keep you busy this week

WITH THE ENTIRE country now in Level 3, finding events to keep yourself occupied this weekend might prove more difficult than normal.

Luckily, there are a whole host of pre-planned events taking place both virtually and in the real world (outdoors, of course).

Here are seven events to entertain you over the course of the next week.

Baboró promotion image. Source: Baboró

BABORÓ

Babaró International Arts Festival for children opened in Galway last Monday and is set to keep running until 18 October.

This year’s programme contains a wide variety of exciting in-person and online activities to enjoy from both at home and in the classroom.

All in-person events are being held outdoors.

Now in its 24th year, the festival’s curated programme of events include Facebook live performances from people like Paul Noonan, the frontman of the band Bell X1, and the Barceló Brothers.

For further details on these performances and more, visit the Baboró website.

MINI-SERIES THE FALSTAFF CHRONICLES

The Falstaff Chronicles will be streamed online from Monday at 6pm over the course of six nights, brought to viewers by the Wexford Festival Opera and RTÉ.

The series tries to bring new life to opera composter Giuseppe Verdi’s final opera Falstaff, based on one of Shakespeare’s most loved characters.

It follows the chronicles of Sir John Falstaff as he attempts to seduce two married woman in order to gain access to their husband’s wealth.

Stream the series online at 6pm each day from 12-17 October.

LESLIE JAMISON IN CONVERSATION WITH SINÉAD GLEESON

In the latest online event for the West Cork Literary Festival taking place this Tuesday, New York Times bestselling author Leslie Jamison will be in conversation with the award-winning writer Sinéad Gleeson.

The event is held to mark the publication of the paperback version of Jamison’s essay collection Make It Scream, Make It Burn.

The collection focuses on isolation, longing and the conflict about telling true stories about the lives of others.

To book a ticket to this online event, visit the website. Admission is €8.

REARING IS SPARING

This in-development showing of a new play Rearing is Sparing was broadcast online yesterday evening with its final online showing tonight at 8pm.

The show focuses on Maria and Anita, two mothers from the north inner city of Dublin.

The play will be available to stream for the next two days on the Ballymun Axis website.

Tickets can be booked for tonight’s stream on the axis website.

WEXFORD FESTIVAL OPERA

The 69th Wexford Festival Opera will be held from tomorrow until the following Sunday with audiences invited to take part while still staying at home.

The festival will be held online over the course of the week with plenty of events and concerts in store.

Hear the beautiful sounds of Irish soprano Claudia Boyle, Sicilian tenor Pietro Adaini, conductor Francesco Cilluffo and many others.

For full details and to download the brochure, visit the festival website.

OPEN HOUSE DUBLIN 2020

The Irish Architecture Foundation’s Open House Dublin is continuing this weekend, celebrating all things related to architecture.

Now in its 15th year, the event will be held online and onsite. There will be a series of short films showcasing the architecture of Dublin city as part of the event alongside a programme exclusively for children.

Kids are invited to take part in Minecraft challenges and online workshops hosted by a variety of cultural institutions.

The event commenced on Thursday and will run until Sunday. For full details, visit the website.

IRISH SPANISH/LATIN AMERICAN (ISLA) ARTS AND CULTURE FESTIVAL

The ISLA Arts and Culture Festival will take place fully online on YouTube this year lasting from 15 to 17 October.

Run by the cultural wing of the Spanish Embassy in Dublin, it will see a programme of exciting, free events.

These include literary readings, conversations, poetry readings, music and much more over the course of the three days.

For more details, visit the website.