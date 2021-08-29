#Open journalism No news is bad news

Events representatives to meet with Government tomorrow ahead of Cabinet decision

The Events Industry Alliance has asked the Government not to “compound the hardship” felt by the industry.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 10:56 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE events industry are to meet with Government tomorrow, ahead of an expected announcement by the Taoiseach to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

The Event Industry Alliance said that it would be meeting with the Government officials tomorrow morning, ahead of an expected Cabinet decision on lifting the final pandemic restrictions on Tuesday – mostly in the events and entertainment sectors.

The Events Industry Alliance has asked the Government not to “compound the hardship” felt by the industry, and will make the following requests to the Government:

  • “That an early September reopening date is implemented for those fully vaccinated to attend full capacity indoor and outdoor events. Events must be viable with food and beverage sales a key source of income for our events, which are not funded by the tax payer.
  • “Vital industry business and workers supports remain in place and are extended until June 2022, to help allow the sector recover.
  • “Meaningful engagement continues with Government, including a schedule of weekly progress and review meetings.”

What’s expected next week

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will also meet on Monday, ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. 

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said of the decision to lift the final restrictions: “We can certainly see a lifting of restrictions in some areas in terms of entertainment and theatre and the arts in September.”

He said that the timeline for the reopening of nightclubs would be “deliberated upon”. The Government is also liaising with the organisers of Electric Picnic over whether the festival can take place this year for those who are fully vaccinated.

Martin did say on Friday that the Government is not considering introducing vaccination certificates for outdoor events – he said that Ireland’s high vaccine uptake rates meant that such documents will not be necessary.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that by Tuesday the Government would have a plan and a roadmap ready for the coming months.

Public-health officials from NPHET have recommended that the Government wait for 90% of people to be vaccinated before contemplating any major easing of restrictions.

