Have you seen missing person Evgheni Guzun?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30-year-old Evgheni Guzun, who is missing from the Clonsilla area, Dublin 15 since Friday 8 December 2021.

Evgheni is described as being 6’ 0” in height, of thin build with dark brown hair. Gardaí and Evgheni’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Evgheni’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.