'100% incorrect': Govt denies claim O'Brien was overruled by Taoiseach over eviction ban

A SPOKESPERSON FOR Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that a claim made by homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry in which he said the Taoiseach overruled Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in extending the eviction ban is incorrect.

Speaking on a radio interview this morning, Fr McVerry said:

“My understanding is that the Minister for Housing wanted to extend the ban and was acting in preparation for extending the ban but he was overridden by the Taoiseach and that’s why there was no preparation made during the five month ban for mitigating the effects for ending this ban.”

McVerry told Alan Corcoran’s Morning Mix on South East Radio that the mitigating measures such as requiring landlords who want to sell their house to engage with their tenants and local authorities first requires legislation.

“And if they had intended to end the ban, why didn’t they put that legislation into place during the five months when the ban was enacted? They didn’t do it. It was a last minute panic attempt to reassure the public that they had it under control,” he said.

When asked about the comments today, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said:

“This claim is 100% incorrect and without any foundation.”

Concerns raised around Cabinet table

The eviction ban was lifted on Saturday following a Cabinet decision earlier in the month, where it is understood a number of senior ministers spoke out against the lack of preparation and measures in place to support tenants.

The decision was first green lighted by the three coalition leaders the night before the Cabinet meeting, which was attended by the housing minister.

The decision to lift the ban came as a surprise to many, including to some around the Cabinet table, as the mood music prior to the meeting was that the ban would be extended.

Following widespread criticism from the opposition, and even from some TDs within their ranks, ministers have been at pains to state that it was a collective Cabinet decision to lift the ban.

Speaking after the Cabinet sign off, Varadkar said “anyone who’s been following this debate understands that it’s not a black or white decision. There are pros and cons. We have to weigh that up and Cabinet will make a decision in the morning”.

He said that it would need to balance both the rights of tenants and landlords.

Further controversy for the Government is expected today as new figures due to be released by the Residential Tenancies Board later today are expected to show that thousands of notices to quit were issued to renters at the end of last year.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has been approached for comment.