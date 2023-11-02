Over 4,500 notices to quit issued to tenants in second quarter after eviction ban lifted

MORE THAN 4,500 eviction notices were issued to tenants in the third quarter of this year, new data from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) shows.

From July to September, 4,518 notices to quit were issued to tenants. This compares to 5,735 notices issued in the second quarter of the year and 4,753 for the first quarter.

It brings the total number of eviction notices issued this year to 15,006.

Today’s figures show that 63% of landlords (2,863) who issued the notices said they were intending to sell the rental property, the RTB data shows. This is the same percentage as the second quarter.

In July 2022, new legislation came into effect that requires landlords to send a copy of all notices of termination to the RTB on the same day it is served on the tenant. The notice is not valid if this requirement isn’t met.

Reacting to the RTB’s figures, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin called on the Minister for Housing to immediately introduce an emergency response to rising levels of homelessness.

“In the absence of the Government providing an adequate supply of social and affordable homes, the high number of eviction notices is leading to increased homeless presentations and increased homelessness,” Ó Broin said.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said that figures released last week, showing that the number of children homeless in Ireland reached a record high of 3,904, means that “eviction from the private rental sector is the primary driver of family homelessness”.

“For several years, we have been calling on Minister O’Brien to introduce an emergency package of measures to address the growing homeless crisis.

“This includes using emergency planning and procurement powers and new building technologies to deliver at least 1000 extra social homes over 12 months to end homelessness for the over 55s in a single year and significantly reduce family and child homelessness.

“It also means expanding the tenant-in-situ scheme for both social and affordable rental homes. Some progress is being made on this scheme, but it is still too slow, particularly with respect to the cost-rental tenants-in-situ.”

He urged the government to reconsider its opposition to a temporary reintroduction of the ban on no-fault evictions.

“It is likely that when October’s homelessness figures are published the Government will have breached the 13,000 figure of people in Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation,” Ó Broin claimed.

“Today’s RTB report is yet another wake-up call that the Government needs to act, and act urgently, if they want to avoid further rises in homelessness in the months ahead.”