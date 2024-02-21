British comedy actor Ewen MacIntosh has died at the age of 50

EWEN MACINTOSH, THE British actor best known for playing the role of Keith in the original BBC version of The Office, has died at the age of 50.

The news of MacIntosh’s death was confirmed on social media on Wednesday morning by the actor’s management company, JustRight Management.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the company said: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

Ricky Gervais, who created The Office alongside Stephen Merchant, led the tributes to Macintosh on social media. Gervais wrote on Twitter this morning: “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

MacIntosh had further collaborated with Gervais in recent years, appearing briefly in the third season of Gervais’ show After Life.

Fans online have credited MacIntosh with portraying one of the most memorable recurring comedy characters, sharing many clips of MacIntosh’s scenes from The Office.

Also writing on Twitter, friend of MacIntosh and CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music Ed Scott said: “Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man.

“Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans.”