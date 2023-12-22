Ex-Christian Brother (87) charged with indecent assault of six males at Dublin school in 1970s

A FORMER TEACHER and Christian Brother has been charged with 60 counts of indecent assault at a Dublin school around 50 years ago.

Jack Manning, 87, with an address at a nursing home at Dunsink Lane, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was remanded on bail today.

Manning was charged with indecently assaulting six males on various dates in the mid-1970s.

The incidents allegedly occurred at CBS Westland Row, South Cumberland Street, Dublin 2.

The pensioner has nine charges involving one complainant: 12 charges against the second male, 12 against the third, three charges against the fourth, 12 charges against the fifth, and another 12 charges against the sixth alleged injured party.

There was no objection to bail during his hearing before Judge Fiona Brennan at Dublin District Court.

She ordered the accused to appear again on 15 March for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to complete a book of evidence which gardaí must serve on him before a trial order is granted.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

Manning has yet to indicate a plea.