Monday 11 April 2022
Former model accused of assaulting woman at Luas stop

The alleged assault happened last July.

By Tom Tuite Monday 11 Apr 2022, 2:19 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

AN EX-MODEL has been accused of punching a woman during a row at a Luas stop in Dublin.

Emily Stewart, 26, of Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to the woman, 25, at the Bluebell stop on Naas Road, D.12, on July 20, 2021.

She appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court but has not yet indicated how she will plead.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case be dealt with at the district court level, not in the circuit court, which can impose harsher sentences.

Outlining the State’s case, court Garda sergeant Niall Murphy said it was alleged the incident happened at 9.30pm, close to a Luas tram stop.

The complainant “tried to involve herself with other parties fighting”, and there was an argument.

The court heard Ms Stewart allegedly approached and punched her in the face, between her eyebrows.

It left her “swollen and sore”; however, she did not seek medical attention.

Judge Cronin noted that Ms Stewart replied “no comment” when arrested and charged under caution.

She accepted jurisdiction meaning the case will stay in the district court.

Ms Stewart did not address the court.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght was granted an order for the State to disclose copies of the prosecution evidence.

Judge Cronin remanded her on bail to appear again in May when she will have to enter a plea and have a later hearing date set if she is contesting the case.

The judge allowed legal aid after noting she was not working and had furnished a statement of means.

Tom Tuite

