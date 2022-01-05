Ireland reports record €68.4 billion tax take for 2021 - an annual increase of almost 20%

THE STATE FINANCES were buttressed in 2021 by a record €68.4 billion tax take that exceeded expectations, driven by strong corporation and income tax returns as the economy rebounded.

The exchequer is expected to record a deficit of €7.4 billion for the full year with government expenditure of €87.5 billion exceeding the State’s tax receipts, according to exchequer returns for December published by the Department of Finance this afternoon.

This compares with an exchequer deficit of €12.3 million in 2020.

The December figures complete the set for 2021 and give us a clearer image of the impact of the second pandemic year on the State’s finances.

The general government deficit was projected to be €13.3 billion for 2021 in the Budget, so today’s estimate was €5.9 billion lower.

The overall or ‘general’ Government deficit — as opposed to the exchequer deficit — includes non-exchequer spending and other transactions.

But today’s figures show the Government took in €68.4 billion in tax in the year to the end of December, up €11.2 billion (almost 20%) on 2020.

Income tax receipts — which were up €2,956 million or 17.4% on 2020 — remain the largest, most lucrative tax head.

VAT receipts finished the year at €15.4 billion, up 24% compared with 2020 reflecting the recovery in consumer spending.

Corporation taxes — up €3,492 million or 29.5% on the previous year — mostly paid by high-powered multinational companies in the pharmaceutical and tech sectors, also made a strong contribution.

Last year, the Government signed up to a global agreement to reform corporation tax, negotiated by governments at Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Once implemented, the deal will, among other things, see Ireland’s world-famous 12.5% headline rate of corporation tax increase to 15%.

Concerns have been raised by the likes of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) — the State’s budget watchdog — about the exchequer’s increasing reliance on corporate tax receipts, given the uncertainty the OECD reforms.

Ireland’s corporate tax has grown considerably in recent years and represented about 20% of the State’s total tax take last year.

The Department of Finance has estimated that implementing the terms of the OECD reforms could eventually cost the State up to €2 billion annually.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin