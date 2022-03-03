#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Advertisement

Varadkar says Govt may reduce excise duty on petrol as prices soar to €2 per litre

Varadkar said senior ministers will meet today to discuss how to assist Ukraine and the impacts of energy costs domestically.

By Christina Finn Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 7,061 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5700011
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government is looking at other ways that it can respond to rising energy costs.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government is looking at other ways that it can respond to rising energy costs.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government is looking at other ways that it can respond to rising energy costs.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said the Government might have to look at reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel as prices hit €2 per litre on some forecourts today. 

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, Varadkar said senior ministers will meet today to discuss how to assist Ukraine. 

They will also discuss how the Government will help households, businesses and farmers who are going to be affected by the sanctions imposed on Russia, which will have knock on effects. 

The Journal reported earlier this week that senior sources said that should the €2 per litre mark be breached, the Government would have no choice but to step in. 

About 60% of pump prices are due to tax, including VAT and carbon tax, according to AA figures.

“We are more concerned about energy prices and everyone driving by the forecourt this morning will have seen the price of petrol the price of diesel at psychological €2 euros per litre being seen in some some stations at the moment,” Varadkar told the Dáil. 

“We’ve already seen increases in our in our gas bills and our electricity bills and unfortunately, because of the events in Ukraine, we’re likely to see further raises over the next couple of weeks. So government will respond,” he said. 

Varadkar said the inflation package will already see people getting a household discount for electricity bills, but added “we’re looking at other ways that we can respond”.

He said “we need to look at excise I think in particular to see if we might do something there”. 

Senior sources have indicated that the Green Party would not like such a move, it was also suggested that the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe would also not be keen on any changes in excise before the Budget. 

Varadkar added: “But we’d be dishonest if we didn’t say to people and to business that the reason for the increases in price are largely outside of our control.”

Varadkar said the Government are confident “at least at this stage, that we won’t face any disruption in terms of the supply of gas, petrol, diesel, or electricity”.  

Related Reads

01.03.22 Coveney: EU states must be given 'extraordinary flexibilities' to deal with rise in fuel prices
24.02.22 Gas prices and the cost of food likely to rise, Tánaiste says

Ireland doesn’t have a lot of direct trade with Ukraine, Belarus or Russia, but there will be indirect effects, he said. 

“So even though the coal in Moneypoint now comes from Colombia, not from Russia, even though our gas supplies don’t come from Russia, the impact of Russian gas being slowed or potentially even being stopped, potentially will cause price rises,” he said. 

Discussions at a European level and how to cushion price hikes is already underway, he said. 

Neutrality

Discussing the issue of neutrality, Varadkar said if the European Union was worth building, it’s worth defending, and if our independence was worth securing, it’s also worth defending.

Replying to People Before Profit’s Mick Barry, he said: “And like you, I don’t agree that we should increase defense spending up to €3 billion. I think that would be too much. There are other priorities and other demands.

“But I do think we need to increase defence spending. We need to pay our military personnel more. We need better equipment, we need to be able to guard our own seas. We need to be able to have radar over our own airspace.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“And the assumption that we’ve made for 70 years now is that nobody would attack us because we’re a country that’s neutral militarily. Ukraine was neutral militarily. It wasn’t part of any military alliance. They were attacked because it was politically part of the West, or at least wanted to be politically part of the West.

“And we make the assumption that even if we are attacked, the British and the Americans will come and save us anyway. And I’m not sure that’s the kind of assumption a sovereign country like ours should make,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie