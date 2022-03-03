Varadkar says Govt may reduce excise duty on petrol as prices soar to €2 per litre

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government is looking at other ways that it can respond to rising energy costs.

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said the Government might have to look at reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel as prices hit €2 per litre on some forecourts today.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, Varadkar said senior ministers will meet today to discuss how to assist Ukraine.

They will also discuss how the Government will help households, businesses and farmers who are going to be affected by the sanctions imposed on Russia, which will have knock on effects.

The Journal reported earlier this week that senior sources said that should the €2 per litre mark be breached, the Government would have no choice but to step in.

About 60% of pump prices are due to tax, including VAT and carbon tax, according to AA figures.

“We are more concerned about energy prices and everyone driving by the forecourt this morning will have seen the price of petrol the price of diesel at psychological €2 euros per litre being seen in some some stations at the moment,” Varadkar told the Dáil.

“We’ve already seen increases in our in our gas bills and our electricity bills and unfortunately, because of the events in Ukraine, we’re likely to see further raises over the next couple of weeks. So government will respond,” he said.

Varadkar said the inflation package will already see people getting a household discount for electricity bills, but added “we’re looking at other ways that we can respond”.

He said “we need to look at excise I think in particular to see if we might do something there”.

Senior sources have indicated that the Green Party would not like such a move, it was also suggested that the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe would also not be keen on any changes in excise before the Budget.

Varadkar added: “But we’d be dishonest if we didn’t say to people and to business that the reason for the increases in price are largely outside of our control.”

Varadkar said the Government are confident “at least at this stage, that we won’t face any disruption in terms of the supply of gas, petrol, diesel, or electricity”.

Ireland doesn’t have a lot of direct trade with Ukraine, Belarus or Russia, but there will be indirect effects, he said.

“So even though the coal in Moneypoint now comes from Colombia, not from Russia, even though our gas supplies don’t come from Russia, the impact of Russian gas being slowed or potentially even being stopped, potentially will cause price rises,” he said.

Discussions at a European level and how to cushion price hikes is already underway, he said.

Neutrality

Discussing the issue of neutrality, Varadkar said if the European Union was worth building, it’s worth defending, and if our independence was worth securing, it’s also worth defending.

Replying to People Before Profit’s Mick Barry, he said: “And like you, I don’t agree that we should increase defense spending up to €3 billion. I think that would be too much. There are other priorities and other demands.

“But I do think we need to increase defence spending. We need to pay our military personnel more. We need better equipment, we need to be able to guard our own seas. We need to be able to have radar over our own airspace.

“And the assumption that we’ve made for 70 years now is that nobody would attack us because we’re a country that’s neutral militarily. Ukraine was neutral militarily. It wasn’t part of any military alliance. They were attacked because it was politically part of the West, or at least wanted to be politically part of the West.

“And we make the assumption that even if we are attacked, the British and the Americans will come and save us anyway. And I’m not sure that’s the kind of assumption a sovereign country like ours should make,” he said.