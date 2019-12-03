This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should councils introduce 'exclusion zones' for election posters?

Dublin City Council is considering such a move.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 9:37 AM
45 minutes ago 2,281 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4915527
Election posters pictured in Dublin in May 2019.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Election posters pictured in Dublin in May 2019.
Election posters pictured in Dublin in May 2019.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A BAN ON election posters in parts of Dublin is being considered by Dublin City Council as a measure to reduce the amount of posters used by candidates during elections.

Council management has proposed that the creation of so-called exclusion zones, where no posters will be permitted, offers the best method of controlling the number of election posters erected in the city.

Earlier this year DCC officials took down around 1,500 posters during the election campaign because they were either too low or obstructing traffic signs. Over 200 complaints were made by members of the public about the location of posters.

If successful, other councils around the country may adopt a similar approach.

What do you think: Should councils introduce ‘exclusion zones’ for election posters?


Poll Results:

Yes (768)
No (68)
I'm not sure (12)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie