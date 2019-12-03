Poll: Should councils introduce 'exclusion zones' for election posters?

A BAN ON election posters in parts of Dublin is being considered by Dublin City Council as a measure to reduce the amount of posters used by candidates during elections.

Council management has proposed that the creation of so-called exclusion zones, where no posters will be permitted, offers the best method of controlling the number of election posters erected in the city.

Earlier this year DCC officials took down around 1,500 posters during the election campaign because they were either too low or obstructing traffic signs. Over 200 complaints were made by members of the public about the location of posters.

If successful, other councils around the country may adopt a similar approach.

What do you think: Should councils introduce ‘exclusion zones’ for election posters?

