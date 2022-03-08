#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 8 March 2022
Calls for immediate cut in fuel excise as Taoiseach says it's under 'very active consideration'

Senior sources confirmed to The Journal that a cut to excise is expected in the next week or so.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 6,915 Views 15 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has called for an immediate cut to excise on petrol, diesel and home heating oil.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, she said “speed is of the essence”, pointing out that the Dáil will not be sitting next week. 

“At the pumps we can get prices down by 25 cent per litre immediately by cutting excise duty. And similarly, the spiraling cost of home heating oil could be cushioned with the immediate removal of excise duty.

“These measures need to be introduced now as a matter of urgency,” said McDonald. 

The Journal reported last week that senior sources said that should the €2 per litre mark for petrol and diesel be breached, the Government would have no choice but to step in.

Over the weekend, senior sources confirmed that Government is expected to move to cut excise in the next week or so, following the publication of the EU’s white paper on energy. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that he expects that paper to be published in the next day or two. 

Prior to the war, there were already significant increases in fuel prices, he said, adding that they have only gotten worse since the onset of war in Ukraine. 

He said there is “no question” that costs will go up as a result of the conflict. 

“So government is acutely aware of this issue. We don’t argue that the impacts of people are not sustainable at the rate that these increases are occurring,” said the Taoiseach. 

“The Government is giving this very active consideration,” he added, stating:

I don’t want to get into specifics right now.

McDonald said the Government needs to act now, and called for a financial resolution to be brought before the House this week, either tonight or tomorrow night.

“I’m asking you Taoiseach to do this now. Speed is of the essence because people are suffering and struggling,” she said.

“Suffice to say that the impact of the war will be very, very serious and significant for all nations across the European continent and will be a long haul in terms of our response to it.

“What we would normally do in normal times, will no longer be the approach that we will have to take as a society. We will have to look outside the norm, outside the box in terms of dealing with this crisis,” he said, adding: 

“And that applies to that specific issue that you’ve raised as well as other issues. But as I said to the Government is keeping this under very, very active consideration.”

As the Dáil schedule does not include any time for the Government to cut excise on fuel, Sinn Féin called for a second vote on the Order of Business, which requires for a roll call of TDs names for the vote.

Read next:

