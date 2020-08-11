Expired driving licenses to be extended by seven months

THE VALIDITY OF driving licenses which expired after 1 March 2020 will be extended by seven months, the Department of Transport has confirmed.

The move comes amid disruption to the Road Safety Authority’s licensing services due to Covid-19.

For instance, if a person’s license expired on 15 March it will be extended to 15 October, the Department said.

The RSA, which operates the National Driver License Service (NDLS), said it aims to extend its online services over the coming months, subject to the appropriate legislation and technical solutions being in place.

The Department also confirmed that over 70s can continue to be without a current medical report to renew their license.

The exemption will remain in place until December 2020 and means that no medical report is required for over 70s unless they have one of the conditions specifically listed in the licence renewal application form.

The NDLS is due to communicate with people who had appointments booked in August and September of this year and who had been granted an extension, to ask them to cancel their appointment.

Learner permits issued between 1 July and 31 October, meanwhile, are also being extended by four more months.