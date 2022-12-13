The Explainer: What do we know about an alleged coup plot in Germany?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT HAD ALL the details of a movie – an alleged coup plot involving far-right extremists who wanted to bring about enough chaos to kick off a civil war.
But it was very real. German police arrested 25 members of a Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) group, accused of planning the plot.
The incident involved thousands of police officers and some fascinating figures, including an aristocratic descendent, a former MP and active military personnel.
To explain the background to this case, and the significance of it, this week presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by Professor Peter Neumann, a German journalist and academic. Neumann, who is Professor of Security Studies at King’s College London, talks us through what we know about the group and its members, and what the lie of the land is with extremism in Germany right now.
Listen to The Explainer
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
