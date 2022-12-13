Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: What do we know about an alleged coup plot in Germany?

Listen to hear Prof Peter Neumann, a German journalist and academic, explain the background and context to the story.

22 minutes ago 183 Views 0 Comments

IT HAD ALL the details of a movie – an alleged coup plot involving far-right extremists who wanted to bring about enough chaos to kick off a civil war.

But it was very real. German police arrested 25 members of a Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) group, accused of planning the plot. 

The incident involved thousands of police officers and some fascinating figures, including an aristocratic descendent, a former MP and active military personnel.

To explain the background to this case, and the significance of it, this week presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by Professor Peter Neumann, a German journalist and academic. Neumann, who is Professor of Security Studies at King’s College London, talks us through what we know about the group and its members, and what the lie of the land is with extremism in Germany right now. 

Listen to The Explainer

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie