# Video
The Explainer: Interviews from the front line
The Explainer series spoke to people with first-hand experience of some of the biggest crises facing the world right now.
47 minutes ago

The Journal / YouTube

IN A SPECIAL series over the past six months, The Explainer podcast delved into some of the biggest humanitarian crises facing the world right now. 

Supported by the European Commission’s European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (DG ECHO), the series features people working on the front line in Ukraine, fighting wild fires in Europe and helping Rohingya refugees after they survive the Andaman sea crossings. 

The interviewees all spoke of the work they do, the people they meet and the challenges they face.

All the episodes are available to listen to now wherever you get your podcasts.

These episodes was created by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and producer Nicky Ryan. They were supported by the European Commission’s European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (DG ECHO)

Making a difference

