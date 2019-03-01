This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is facing a political scandal ... what's it all about?

It centres around claims that a former attorney general was inappropriately pressured to prevent a prosecution.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 1 Mar 2019, 9:47 AM
1 hour ago 4,424 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4518791
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Image: Ryan Remiorz via PA Images
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Image: Ryan Remiorz via PA Images

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau is facing the biggest political scandal of his administration. 

The scandal centres around claims that Trudeau’s former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, was inappropriately pressured by the Prime Minister to prevent the prosecution of a major Canadian engineering firm accused of fraud and bribery. 

The affair has been politically costly to date. Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s closest adviser and a longtime friend, resigned two weeks ago, according to The Guardian. Wilson-Raybould has also resigned. 

So, with that, here’s how we got to this point. 

What are the accusations? 

Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin is accused of bribing Libyan officials to win construction contracts, according to The Global and Mail newspaper. 

The company was charged in 2015 with corruption for allegedly bribing officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to secure government contracts during former strongman Moamer Kadhafi’s reign.

SNC-Lavalin has heavily lobbied the Canadian government, including senior officials in Trudeau’s office, for an out-of-court settlement that would include paying a fine and agreeing to put in place compliance measures. 

Here’s where the scandal comes in.

Wilson-Raybould testified this week at the House of Commons Justice Committee that Trudeau, one of his ministers and close advisors applied “inappropriate” pressure on her, including “veiled threats” to intervene in a criminal prosecution.

She said that from September to December 2018 officials “hounded” her to ask prosecutors to settle the case out of court.

Canada Trudeau Jody Wilson Raybould as she waits to appear in front of the Justice committee in Ottawa Source: Adrian Wyld via PA Images

Wilson-Raybould has refused the requests, and the trial is set to proceed.

The allegations were first reported by The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, and were confirmed Wednesday by Wilson-Raybould herself while testifying at the justice committee.

Why help the company out? 

The construction and engineering company is one of the world’s largest.

During its lobbying, the company has argued that those responsible for alleged wrongdoing left the company long ago, and that holding it accountable for their criminal actions would severely hurt its business.

A guilty verdict would notably result in a 10-year ban on bidding on Canadian government contracts.

There were suggestions in the press that it might also move its headquarters to London if that happened.

What is the government’s position? 

Trudeau has said he “completely disagrees” with his former attorney general’s characterisation of events.

He has insisted he and his team were rightly looking to safeguard up to 9,000 Canadian jobs, including in his own Quebec electoral district. Wilson-Raybould has referred to this as improper “partisan political considerations”.

Trudeau has insisted that he made clear to his former attorney general that the “decision around SNC-Lavalin was Wilson-Raybould’s and hers alone to make”.

THE CANADIAN PRESS 2019-02-27 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday Source: Sean Kilpatrick via PA Images

In Canada, the attorney general and justice minister are conjoined positions, something critics say blurs their separate responsibilities – the former is the country’s top prosecutor and independent from the political, partisan role of a cabinet minister. 

Wilson-Raybould has suggested they should be split.

What are the political consequences for Trudeau? 

The major political controversy unravelled when The Globe and Mail first reported on 7 February that Trudeau’s office attempted to pressure Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the case – months from the next election.

Wilson-Raybould, Canada’s first indigenous attorney general, was shuffled to veterans affairs in January, and, as noted above, a month later resigned from cabinet.

Days later, Gerry Butts, Trudeau’s closest adviser and a longtime friend, also quit.

“I think if the Liberals had not replaced Ms Wilson-Raybould in January as attorney general, we might never have heard about any of this,” said Daniel Beland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal.

The accusations weigh heavily on Trudeau because he has repeatedly affirmed the independence of Canada’s judiciary. 

His stance was notable in the case of Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive of Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei who was arrested in Vancouver on a US warrant and faces possible extradition.

Opposition Conservatives have took opportunity of the controversy to call on Trudeau to resign and for a federal police investigation into the matter. 

The leader of the opposition, Andrew Scheer has said Trudeau “simply cannot continue to govern this great nation now that Canadians know what he has done”. 

“This is why I am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign.” 

What happens now?

The Guardian has reported that a number of politicians have requested to testify before the justice committee. These include Butts and Michael Wernick, the country’s top public servant. 

It also reported that Trudeau said he would consider the future of Wilson-Raybould in the Liberal Party. 

A poll taken since the scandal erupted put the opposition Conservatives in the lead ahead of the ruling Liberals, for the first time since Trudeau came to power in 2015.

So, while the final outcome of the scandal remains unclear, it’s apparent that it’s having serious political consequences.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

With reporting by © – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		These are the most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2018
    45,369  43
    2
    		Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed at house in Clondalkin
    44,309  24
    3
    		Parents of Rachel Callaly call for 'dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly's parole bid to be rejected
    42,347  33
    Fora
    1
    		Beauty chain Sisu fell foul of advertising rules for publishing a 'misleading' Instagram post
    1,328  0
    2
    		Cork's HireHive is so committed to remote working its boss moved to Italy
    394  0
    3
    		Galway's BIA Innovator Campus for food startups will open its doors in 2020
    142  0
    The42
    1
    		'I want it twice as much as I did when I first moved to England'
    27,439  9
    2
    		Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
    24,691  12
    3
    		Ulster hoping to push through deal to sign Jack McGrath from Leinster
    21,564  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Gemma Collins' episode of Your Face Or Mine proves how dated the show's concept is'
    7,884  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    7,358  0
    3
    		Operation Transformation's 5km finale challenge left everyone at home bawling
    6,581  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    North Korea offers to hold more nuclear talks with US despite this week's summit breakdown
    'We had to walk': Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un summit ends with 'no agreement reached'
    COURTS
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    'Chilling effect': What could the Kerins case change about Dáil committees?
    DUBLIN
    Musician Ryan Adams cancels Dublin shows amid sexual misconduct allegations
    Musician Ryan Adams cancels Dublin shows amid sexual misconduct allegations
    Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed at house in Clondalkin
    Brazilian couple tricked out of €1,000 in new rental scam in north inner city Dublin
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    Poll: Do you think restaurants should have to display calorie counts on menus?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie