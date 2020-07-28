This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 July, 2020
The Explainer: What's Ireland's plan for reopening schools - and how does it compare to other countries?

What was in Minister Norma Foley’s announcement – and how does it differ from what countries like Denmark are doing?

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 5:30 PM
IT HAS BEEN a fraught subject for months – when will Ireland’s schools be reopening?

And when they reopen, what measures will have to be put in place to keep the risk of Covid-19 low?

Yesterday, we got our answer, when the new Minister for Education Normal Foley unveiled the plan for schools

Under the €350m plan, we’ll see ‘bubbles’ and ‘pods’ introduced, along with a number of other measures designed to allow children return to the classroom. 

In this week’s podcast, we look at what the plan lays out. We also take a look at how Ireland’s plan compares to other countries, like Denmark and Germany. Are we doing anything radically different? And what does the latest research tell us about children and Covid-19 risk?

The Explainer’s assistant producer and author of TheJournal.ie‘s coronavirus newsletter Nicky Ryan joins presenter Sinéad O’Carroll to explain more. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani. This episode contains a clip from 

