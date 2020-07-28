The Explainer: What's Ireland's plan for reopening schools - and how does it compare to other countries?

IT HAS BEEN a fraught subject for months – when will Ireland’s schools be reopening?

And when they reopen, what measures will have to be put in place to keep the risk of Covid-19 low?

Yesterday, we got our answer, when the new Minister for Education Normal Foley unveiled the plan for schools.

Under the €350m plan, we’ll see ‘bubbles’ and ‘pods’ introduced, along with a number of other measures designed to allow children return to the classroom.

In this week’s podcast, we look at what the plan lays out. We also take a look at how Ireland’s plan compares to other countries, like Denmark and Germany. Are we doing anything radically different? And what does the latest research tell us about children and Covid-19 risk?

The Explainer’s assistant producer and author of TheJournal.ie‘s coronavirus newsletter Nicky Ryan joins presenter Sinéad O’Carroll to explain more.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O'Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan.