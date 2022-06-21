The Explainer: What's the future of EU defence - and how does Ireland play a role?

IT’S NOW FOUR months since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine – a move that has been devastating for Ukraine and its people, but also one that has had a ripple effect all across Europe.

Leaders in European countries have scrambled to assess the level of threat to their own territories and reevaluated their approach to military security.

At the EU level, a commitment has been made to significantly strengthen European defence, including major investment to support development in a range of areas such as space-based technology, naval combat and cyber security.

Here in Ireland, the conversation has very much been focused on the country’s neutrality and the desire of the majority of Irish people to preserve it.

So what will the war in Ukraine mean for the EU’s defence strategy going forward – and what will Ireland’s involvement in that look like?

This week, presenter Michelle Hennessy is joined by former Captain in the Irish armed forces and independent Senator Tom Clonan.

Listen here for more:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.