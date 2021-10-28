#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: How do you get a book published in Ireland?

Authors Alice Taylor and Sophie White share their experiences and advice with us this week.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 7:00 PM
IRELAND IS KNOWN as a country of writers – some of the world’s most renowned authors come from this small island, and the writing scene continues to go from strength to strength.

But often, not a lot is known about the route to publishing by those who don’t work in the industry. How do you get a book published? How do you approach a publisher? What’s this about ‘having an agent’?

On this week’s podcast, we speak to authors Sophie White and Alice Taylor about their journeys to publishing and what they can tell us about how to become a writer. They both had different journeys during different decades, and share with us everything they’ve learned. 

Both White and Taylor are nominated for their books – Corpsing, and Tea for Two – in this year’s Irish Book Awards, in the Best Irish Published Book category, which is sponsored by The Journal.

The awards take place on 23 November and you can catch up with all the nominees on the website. We’ll also be featuring the rest of the authors in our category over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for that. 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

