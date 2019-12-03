The Explainer: How much trouble has Prince Andrew caused for the royal family?

PRINCE ANDREW HAS had to step back from royal duties for the foreseeable future in the wake of an interview on Newsnight about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth’s second son was more known for being in the tabloids over his marriage and divorce from Sarah Ferguson, his single life and his charity work, but in recent months attention had been focused on his friendship with Epstein. Epstein was a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking when he died by suicide in jail.

Prince Andrew appeared on Newsnight to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis – ostensibly to clear the air about his and Epstein’s friendship. But the resulting chat did not go as he planned, and culminated in him being removed from his royal duties.

On this week’s podcast, we look at what happened and ask – will it impact the royal family? Joining host Sinéad O’Carroll in studio is reporter Rónán Duffy and Anton Savage of the Communications Clinic.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, technical operator Brian O’Toole, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Rónán Duffy, guest was Anton Savage of Communications Clinic. Design by Palash Somani.