Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 January 2021
The Explainer: Trump's second impeachment - what happens next, and what does it mean for his future?

This impeachment hinges on the riot earlier this month in the US Capitol building, as Larry Donnelly explains.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,291 Views 9 Comments
IT WASN’T THAT long ago that we did an episode about Donald Trump being impeached – but here we are again as he faces into his second impeachment.

This time, it all hinges on the events of 6 January this year, when supporters of Trump stormed the United States Capitol.

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached, and the first to face a trial after leaving office. On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the article of impeachment against Trump to the US Senate.

This move launched the start of the former president’s trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the riot in the Capitol building in Washington.

So, what is the situation with this impeachment, has it got much support from Republicans – and what could it mean for Donald Trump’s future? And does US President Joe Biden have anything to do with things?

To help us answer all these questions and more, we have Larry Donnelly – a Boston attorney, a Law Lecturer at NUI Galway and a political columnist with TheJournal.ie - on board for this week’s episode. 

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guest was Larry Donnelly.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

